Piper Sandler Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $572.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $503.28.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.28 and its 200 day moving average is $365.38. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.