Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $19.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

