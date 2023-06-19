Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $445,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $447.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $417.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $289.68 and a 12-month high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

