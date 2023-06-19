Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

