Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $281.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

