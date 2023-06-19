Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $279.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

