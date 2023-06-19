Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.19 and its 200 day moving average is $406.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.