Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,485 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $73.47 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

