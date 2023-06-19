Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

