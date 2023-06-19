Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Wolfe Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

NYSE MAA opened at $155.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.43. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

