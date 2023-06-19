Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $114.25 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

