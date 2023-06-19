Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $203.95 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.10. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

