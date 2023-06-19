Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,050 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $108.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

