Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,190 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $105.64 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

