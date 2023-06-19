Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company stock opened at $407.63 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

