Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PINC. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday. They set a positive rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.22.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Up 1.5 %

Premier stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier by 2,204.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.