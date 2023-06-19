Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $57.71 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

