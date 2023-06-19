Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.25.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance
NYSE:PBH opened at $57.71 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.