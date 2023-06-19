Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG opened at $37.74 on Friday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $38.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $2,927,553 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

