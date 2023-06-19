Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $41.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

