Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $30.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

