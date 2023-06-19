Quent Capital LLC Buys 121 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hess by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hess by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hess Price Performance

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $135.56 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.93 and its 200 day moving average is $138.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

