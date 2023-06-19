Quent Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. Amundi boosted its position in Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $31.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

