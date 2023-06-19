Quent Capital LLC Purchases 700 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $437.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.43.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

