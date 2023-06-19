QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QNST. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.13 million, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.66 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

