Raymond James Cuts Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $24.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

AMTB opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $665.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.09.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.91 million. Research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Insider Transactions at Amerant Bancorp

In other Amerant Bancorp news, CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,897.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375 over the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,410,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,443,000 after purchasing an additional 284,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 178,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,047,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,809,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.