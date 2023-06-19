Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for about 1.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Shares of O opened at $61.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

