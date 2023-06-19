Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,185,000 after purchasing an additional 158,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,838,000 after purchasing an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $145.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

