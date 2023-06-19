Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,965 shares during the period. Reservoir Media makes up approximately 2.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 1.52% of Reservoir Media worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSVR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Stock Down 3.1 %

RSVR opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.73 million, a P/E ratio of 156.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

