Reviewing 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -9.83% -51.00% -6.08% CSG Systems International 5.24% 26.28% 7.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $743.94 million 0.61 -$73.14 million ($0.63) -6.21 CSG Systems International $1.12 billion 1.43 $44.06 million $1.91 26.53

This table compares 8X8 and CSG Systems International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 8X8 and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 9 5 0 2.27 CSG Systems International 0 1 4 0 2.80

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $6.16, indicating a potential upside of 57.50%. CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.18%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats 8X8 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

