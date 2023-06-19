Reviewing Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $41.42 million 2.60 -$47.47 million ($1.80) -2.12 Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.01 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.01

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health. Alpha Teknova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

22.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Alpha Teknova has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -128.92% -31.25% -21.50% Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alpha Teknova and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 144.97%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Alpha Teknova on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California. On February 22, 2023, Lucira Health, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

