Reviewing Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) & Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Monro and Allego, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro 0 0 0 0 N/A Allego 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allego has a consensus target price of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 146.53%. Given Allego’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than Monro.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro $1.33 billion 0.94 $39.05 million $1.19 33.19 Allego $141.10 million N/A -$321.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Monro and Allego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Monro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.7% of Allego shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monro and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro 2.95% 6.16% 2.48% Allego N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Monro has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monro beats Allego on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monro

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. In addition, it operates stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Mountain View Tire & Auto Service, and Tire Barn Warehouse. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

