Reviewing UCB (UCBJY) and Its Peers

Profitability
This table compares UCB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UCB
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|UCB Competitors
|-2,866.36%
|-141.37%
|-23.95%
Dividends
UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 12,355.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares UCB and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UCB
|N/A
|N/A
|61.56
|UCB Competitors
|$110.83 million
|-$11.18 million
|41.26
UCB’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UCB and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UCB
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|UCB Competitors
|495
|1642
|5004
|68
|2.64
UCB presently has a consensus target price of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.32%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 84.54%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe UCB is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
UCB beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
UCB Company Profile
UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.
