Reviewing UCB (UCBJY) and Its Peers

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 371 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare UCB to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get UCB alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -2,866.36% -141.37% -23.95%

Dividends

UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 12,355.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

27.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UCB and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A 61.56 UCB Competitors $110.83 million -$11.18 million 41.26

UCB’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UCB and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 UCB Competitors 495 1642 5004 68 2.64

UCB presently has a consensus target price of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.32%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 84.54%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe UCB is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

UCB beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

UCB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.