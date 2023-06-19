Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

