Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,206 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV opened at $441.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.19 and its 200 day moving average is $406.18.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
