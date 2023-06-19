RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $2,029,211.78 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RingCentral stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.92. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

