Robert W. Baird Lowers Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target to $7.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRSN. Guggenheim started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $396.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $9.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

