Robert W. Baird Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $500.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $503.28.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

