Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

