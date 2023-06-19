Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GCT opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
