RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits Market Cap of $93.28 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $93.28 million and approximately $34,371.68 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $26,464.54 or 1.00313138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,381.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00292267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.75 or 0.00522127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00057666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00402696 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,525 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,526.26490617 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 26,492.33032449 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,443.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.