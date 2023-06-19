Rumo (OTCMKTS:RUMOF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Rumo (OTCMKTS:RUMOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Rumo Stock Performance

Shares of RUMOF opened at $4.32 on Friday. Rumo has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Get Rumo alerts:

Rumo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Rumo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides rail transportation services. The company operates through three segments: North Operations, South Operations, and Container Operations. The North Operations segment engages in the railway, highway, and transshipment operations. The South Operations segment comprises of railway operations and transshipment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Rumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.