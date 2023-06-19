Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, President James C. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $83,900.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,417.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

KYN stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $9.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

