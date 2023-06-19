Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2,409.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DraftKings from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,639,031 shares of company stock worth $37,166,403. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

