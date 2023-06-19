Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 2,409.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on DraftKings from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DraftKings from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.
Insider Activity at DraftKings
DraftKings Trading Down 1.3 %
DraftKings stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DraftKings Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
See Also
