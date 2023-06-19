Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 8,200 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

