Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 26,000 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Comstock Resources accounts for 0.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $310,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.39.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $10.47 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

