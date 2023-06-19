Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ TH opened at $14.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.21. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $18.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target Hospitality

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $131,983.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.