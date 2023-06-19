Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $137,389,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $31,498,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

