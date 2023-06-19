Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,075 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 16.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $47,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 111.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

