Sanders Morris Harris LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $447.71 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $289.68 and a twelve month high of $456.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

