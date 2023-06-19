Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,093 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

