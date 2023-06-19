Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $539,000 Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 666.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $3.66 on Monday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

